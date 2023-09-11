Browns tackle Jack Conklin out for season after torn ACL, MCL during Bengals game

The Cleveland Browns didn't come out of Week 1 unscathed as tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury, a league source confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Conklin will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his MCL and ACL during the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources confirmed to News 5.

Conklin went down on the field, and trainers immediately rushed over. A cart was brought onto the field, and Conklin was helped onto it.

MRI results Monday showed that Conklin suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

The significant injury will require surgery to repair, and Conklin will miss the remainder of the season.

Conklin has struggled with injuries in the past. A torn patella tendon ended his season last year. A dislocated elbow cost him games as well.

Now, Conklin faces another long road of rehab and recovery to work through this knee injury.

Conklin has been a part of the Browns' strong offensive line since 2020.

He's contributed to the success of the line but has also been hindered by a slew of injuries, first an elbow injury, and then a short time later, a season-ending knee injury, a torn right patella tendon, that required surgery.

Conklin was previously named to the AP All-Pro Team for the 2020 season.

