Browns take OT Spencer Fano with No. 9 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns had a very strong draft in 2025, from bringing in the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger to bolstering the run game with Quinshon Judkins, with plenty more to be proud of. Looking to continue that success this year, and on the clock for the first time in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns added an offensive tackle with their first pick of the night, a pick they traded back from earlier in the night.

With the No. 9 pick acquired in a trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano as their first rookie addition of the year, bolstering an offensive line the team has targeted heavily already in free agency and trades.

Fano, a 6'5", 311-pound lineman, allowed 0 sacks, 0 quarterback hits and just five total pressures last season in 12 starts. He's played both sides, left and right, and last season, earned First-team Associated Press All-American honors, won the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's top interior lineman, and won Big 12 OL of the Year.

Last year, the Browns' first pick was slated at No. 2, but the team traded back to No. 5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and selected Mason Graham, while also getting the upcoming No. 24 pick in this year's draft. This year, they'll look for Fano to have Graham's same level of Day 1 production as they gear up for the 2026 season.

The Browns are back on the clock tonight with pick No. 24, barring any trading up or down.

Here are the Browns' 2026 Draft Picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall (from Jacksonville)

Round 2: No. 39 overall

Round 3: No. 70 overall

Round 3: No. 74 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 4: No. 107 overall*

Round 4: No. 148 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 5: No. 145 overall*

Round 5: No. 148 overall* (from Cincinnati)

Round 6: No. 205 overall* (from Chicago)

Round 7: No. 248 overall* (from Seattle)