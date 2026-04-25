Browns take Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with No. 58 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — After making the No. 39 overall pick earlier in the night, the Browns were back on the clock a round sooner than scheduled after a trade up with the San Francisco 49ers to get back into the second round. With the acquired No. 58 pick, the Browns selected University of Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

McNeil-Warren spent four seasons with the Rockets, making a name for himself in the Mid-American Conference and beyond.

The safety finished his collegiate career with 214 total tackles, 106 of which were solo, 13 passes defended, nine forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, and a sack.

He joins a Browns safety room that also currently consists of Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Donovan McMillon, Christopher Edmonds and Daniel Thomas.

The Browns are slated for one more pick Friday night, No. 74, which they received in Thursday night's trade back with the Kansas City Chiefs. Barring any moves, the Browns will then hold seven picks in the remaining four rounds.

Here are the Browns' 2026 draft picks:

