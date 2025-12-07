Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns TE David Njoku leaves field in game against Titans

WR Malachi Corley ruled out
David Njoku
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates his touchdown catch as team staff check on him for a potential injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Njoku
Posted

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns faced a number of early injuries in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, a few to key players on both sides of the ball.

Tight end David Njoku caught a touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders in the end zone at the start of the second quarter. After diving and making the catch, Njoku remained down on the field in pain. Trainers came out to observe him, and after a short time, Njoku was able to get up, lift his hands in the air to pump up the crowd and gingerly walk off the field to the sideline.

After further evaluation, Njoku was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. Njoku has been managing a knee injury over the past several weeks after sustaining an injury in Week 6.

While Njoku was listed as questionable, wide receiver Malachi Corley was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Corley was banged up during a return, taken off the field to be evaluated for a concussion, which he was diagnosed with shortly after.

On the other side of the ball, standout rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger was taken off the field and jogged into the medical tent, but on the Titans' next drive, he was back on the field.

