Browns TE David Njoku parts ways with agent Drew Rosenhaus, returns to First Round Management

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has returned to his previous representation, parting ways with mega-agent Drew Rosenhaus and signing with First Round Management.

First Round Management confirmed the deal on social media Friday evening.

Njoku fired his agent Malki Kawa of First Round Managment last July, signing with Rosenhaus shortly after.

Just after signing with Rosenhaus, the mega-agent announced Njoku wanted to be traded from the Browns. That trade never came to fruition and Njoku has since expressed his content in Cleveland.

"I’m all in Cleveland. Time to work," Njoku tweeted about a month after Rosenhaus said he wanted to be traded.

Now with First Round Management once again, Kawa said he was happy to have his former client back and implied the reason Njoku returned was because he was unhappy with his representation from Rosenhaus.

"Welcome back @David_Njoku!!! After being told and promised certain things, all of which weren’t true, my boy David Njoku decided he has had enough and came home. We welcome “CHIEF” back with open arms and I expect him to have the best year he’s ever had," Kawa wrote on Instagram, announcing Njoku's return to the agency.

"To all you college kids going through the recruitment process. There is no big bad wolf of agents. And no agent can “force” a team to do anything. The bigger you become, and the better you do, the better situations become. Don’t let these agents fool you," Kawa continued.

Kawa is well known as an MMA agent but represents plenty of other NFL players, including Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliot and safety Montrel Meander as well as Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

Njoku has been working hard through training camp this year to solidify himself as the Browns top tight end, battling it out with Austin Hooper and impressing in many moments so far.

The 25-year-old tight end is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

