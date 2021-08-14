Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns TE David Njoku parts ways with agent Drew Rosenhaus, returns to First Round Management

items.[0].image.alt
David Richard/AP
David Njoku
David Njoku
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 12:35:20-04

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has returned to his previous representation, parting ways with mega-agent Drew Rosenhaus and signing with First Round Management.

First Round Management confirmed the deal on social media Friday evening.

Njoku fired his agent Malki Kawa of First Round Managment last July, signing with Rosenhaus shortly after.

Just after signing with Rosenhaus, the mega-agent announced Njoku wanted to be traded from the Browns. That trade never came to fruition and Njoku has since expressed his content in Cleveland.

"I’m all in Cleveland. Time to work," Njoku tweeted about a month after Rosenhaus said he wanted to be traded.

Now with First Round Management once again, Kawa said he was happy to have his former client back and implied the reason Njoku returned was because he was unhappy with his representation from Rosenhaus.

"Welcome back @David_Njoku!!! After being told and promised certain things, all of which weren’t true, my boy David Njoku decided he has had enough and came home. We welcome “CHIEF” back with open arms and I expect him to have the best year he’s ever had," Kawa wrote on Instagram, announcing Njoku's return to the agency.

"To all you college kids going through the recruitment process. There is no big bad wolf of agents. And no agent can “force” a team to do anything. The bigger you become, and the better you do, the better situations become. Don’t let these agents fool you," Kawa continued.

Kawa is well known as an MMA agent but represents plenty of other NFL players, including Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliot and safety Montrel Meander as well as Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

Njoku has been working hard through training camp this year to solidify himself as the Browns top tight end, battling it out with Austin Hooper and impressing in many moments so far.

The 25-year-old tight end is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

RELATED: Browns tight end David Njoku not seeking trade, commits to team

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)