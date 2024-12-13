Browns TE David Njoku questionable, WR Cedric Tillman ruled out for Sunday's game against Chiefs

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for their Week 15 matchup, but they may be without their star tight end David Njoku, who was listed as questionable on Friday ahead of the game.

Njoku is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice all week. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said at the beginning of the week that the tight end was considered "day-to-day" with the hamstring injury.

As the week went on, Njoku remained sidelined from practice, and on Friday, he was listed as questionable to play Sunday.

Njoku said he injured his hamstring in the second quarter of last week's game against the Steelers and played through. He was on Toradol, an anti-inflammatory drug, to keep him on the field, but this week has been a "bit of a rollercoaster."

"Trying to deal with this, trying to get it ready by Sunday. It's not easy but we'll see," Njoku said.

In addition to Njoku being questionable, the Browns have ruled out wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Tillman, who has been working his way out of concussion protocol since sustaining the head injury in the Browns' first matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was unable to clear protocol.

Joel Bitonio - questionable

Mike Hall Jr.- questionable

Myles Harden - questionable

Khaleke Hudson - questionable

David Njoku - questionable

Cedric Tillman - out

Hall was designated for return to practice from injured reserve this week, coming back from a knee injury that kept him out for four games. Hall was able to practice each day this week. The team will evaluate Hall leading into Sunday's game before making a decision on him.

Harden, who was designated for return from IR with a tibia injury at the end of November, has been back at practice but not yet activated. Stefanski said the plan was to activate Harden and Hall before Sunday's game.

Hudson sustained an abdomen injury in practice on Thursday.

Bitonio missed the first two days of practice with a back injury. He was able to return on Friday but was still limited.

The Browns and Chiefs kick things off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Huntington Bank Field.

Sunday will be a reunion of sorts as the Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs, with running back Kareem Hunt returning to Cleveland to face his former team.

