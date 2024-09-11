Browns TE David Njoku ruled out for game against Jaguars

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns placed four players on injured reserve Wednesday after they sustained injuries during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but tight end David Njoku was not among them. He will, however, still miss time, beginning with the Week 2 matchup in Jacksonville.

Njoku left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, limping off the field and into the locker room with trainers. He did not return to the game and left the stadium in a medical walking boot.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski described Njoku's ankle injury as "week-to-week" after fears that it was a high ankle sprain.

While Njoku avoided the IR, Stefanski did rule him out for their Week 2 game against the Jaguars on the road.

"He's out this week, beyond this week...we'll have to see how it goes," Stefanski said.

Being placed on IR comes with the requirement of missing at least four games. Perhaps Njoku not being placed on the list is a good sign he won't miss as much time, but for now, the Browns will be without their starting tight end, relying on Jordan Akins and perhaps some of the tight ends on their practice squad to fill the void.