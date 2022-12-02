Browns TE David Njoku ruled out for Sunday's game against Texans with knee injury

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku missed the week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, and on Friday after missing his third straight practice session was ruled out for the game.

Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury that is unrelated to the high ankle sprain or the other minor injuries he's dealt with this season that has either sidelined him from practice or—like the high ankle sprain—two games.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they were monitoring his injury, not wanting to rule him out for Sunday's game at that point.

"It's a different injury so we are just going to work through it and be smart," Stefanski said.

However, after missing three straight practices, the team decided to sideline him for the upcoming matchup.

Stefanski said that Njoku sustained the injury late in the game against the Buccaneers, seemingly after the game-saving touchdown he scored late in the fourth quarter.

