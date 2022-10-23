Browns TE David Njoku ruled out of Ravens game with ankle injury

BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was sidelined during the game against the Baltimore Ravens with an injury and later ruled out of the game.

Njoku went to the locker room with trainers in the second half of Sunday's game, and a short time later was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Before leaving the field, Njoku was having a solid game, notching seven receptions for 71 yards.

Njoku has been a staple on the offense, not only as a receiving weapon but as a huge part of the run game thanks to his dedication to blocking.

Not long after Njoku left the field, tight end Pharaoh Brown headed back to the locker room with trainers.

Brown was listed as questionable to return with a neck injury, leaving Harrison Bryant to handle tight end duties in the fourth quarter.

Soon after, Brown was being evaluated for a concussion.

HALFTIME LIVE: News 5's Camryn Justice breaks down the first half of today's Browns-Ravens game

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.