Browns TE David Njoku to hold 2nd annual celebrity softball game in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is set to hold his second annual celebrity softball game at Classic Auto Group Park on June 19, and as the event draws near, the roster is beginning to stack.

The Lake County Captains' ballpark has played host to a celebrity game for the past several years. It started with former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. After he departed Cleveland, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II took over for a year. Last year, Njoku claimed the role of host for his inaugural event.

Njoku's first celebrity softball game had a star-studded cast that brought out a number of his teammates, past and present, "Jersey Shore" star Ronald Ortiz-Magro, Ross and Granny Smith, and even included Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"It was awesome. The grand finale, I think, was Travis Kelce pulling up last minute, winning the Home Run Derby. It was awesome. The fans were screaming, I was screaming, it was great," Njoku said.

Travis Kelce wins Home Run Derby at David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake

RELATED: Travis Kelce wins Home Run Derby at David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake

This year should be no different regarding the star power. There are already a number of celebrities confirmed for the game. Here's the list as of Tuesday, May 20:



Bakhar Nabieva Fitness Influencer and Bodybuilder

Fitness Influencer and Bodybuilder Cedric Tillman Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns Cotrell Dennard (aka Doe Boy) Rapper, Cleveland Native

Rapper, Cleveland Native David Njoku Tight End, Cleveland Browns

Tight End, Cleveland Browns DJ Steph Floss Official DJ, Cleveland Cavaliers

Official DJ, Cleveland Cavaliers Gangster Granny Social Media Influencer

Social Media Influencer Halle Payne Social Media Influencer and Model

Social Media Influencer and Model Jabrill Peppers Safety, New England Patriots

Safety, New England Patriots Jerry Jeudy Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Quarterback, Cleveland Browns Joe Haden Former Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Former Cornerback, Cleveland Browns Johnny Gargano WWE Superstar, Cleveland Native

WWE Superstar, Cleveland Native Josh Cribbs Former Return Specialist and Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Former Return Specialist and Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns Kenny Brooks Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of Kentucky

Head Women’s Basketball Coach, University of Kentucky Mack Wilson Sr. Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals Martin Emerson Jr. Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Cornerback, Cleveland Browns Ogbo Okoronkwo Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

Defensive End, Cleveland Browns Rayshawn Jenkins Safety, Cleveland Browns

Safety, Cleveland Browns Ross Smith Social Media Influencer

Social Media Influencer Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Quarterback, Cleveland Browns Tommaso Ciampa WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Vic Joseph WWE NXT Play-by-Play Commentator, Cleveland Native

"We have some great people coming. It's really exciting," Njoku said. "Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, we're excited."

What will be different about this year's game is the time.

Usually played midday, the celebrity softball game has drawn a hearty afternoon crowd year after year. But this game on June 19 will be played under the primetime lights at Classic Auto Group Park with a 6 p.m. start for the Home Run Derby and a 7 p.m. start for the celebrity game.

Njoku plans to embrace the energy that comes with an evening game.

"I'm sure, just like football, it's a different atmosphere under the lights. More energy, hopefully, so let's see how it goes," the tight end said. "I'm probably going to start practicing a little bit. If it's a primetime game, I got to be primetime Chief, you feel me?"

This year's game is bound to have plenty of energy with it being under the lights, but also because Njoku is out for revenge.

Facing his teammate, defensive end Myles Garrett, Njoku's team was obliterated last year, losing to Team Garrett 20-5. This year, he's looking for a different outcome for his soon-to-be established team.

"We got embarrassed. But great sport," Njoku laughed. "We're going to be ready to play. I don't know who's going to be on the team yet, we're still deciding, but we're going to be ready, hell yeah."

The proceeds of the ticket sales will go directly to a number of local charitable foundations, including many that support youth baseball and resources for young athletes in need.

Gates to the ballpark will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

To buy tickets or to learn more about the game, click here.