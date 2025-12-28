Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. leaves field in game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. left the field Sunday in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after reaggravating an injury he sustained late in the week.

Fannin Jr. made a nice adjustment at the goal line to catch a 25-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders on their second offensive drive. Fannin made the catch while spinning and fell to the ground and into the end zone, but when he went to stand up and celebrate, grabbed at his groin area in discomfort and dropped back to the ground.

Trainers took the field to evaluate Fannin, and the rookie tight end walked off with them and into the medical tent for evaluation. A short time later, Fannin was listed as questionable to return with a groin injury.

The injury originally occurred during Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said following the final practice day of the week.

“Just had something come up, and sometimes injuries happen on a Friday, and you just got to see how it progresses to Sunday," Stefanski said.

After practice, Fannin said that he just felt something and was being cautious, but felt like he'd be okay come Sunday.

"Yeah, a little tweak. I thought it was best I just stop," Fannin said." I should be good by Sunday."

Fannin was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game, but before kickoff was cleared to play.