Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. sets franchise record in game against Bills

Harold Fannin Jr.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Harold Fannin Jr.
Posted

CLEVELAND — Browns' tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has had a strong debut season in the NFL, and in Week 16, he set a franchise record that showcases how much of an asset he's been to the offense.

Fannin entered the game with 66 receptions on the season, tied with wide receiver Kevin Johnson for most receptions by a rookie in a single season, which Johnson set in 1999.

As the Browns hosted the Buffalo Bills, Fannin set himself apart in the record early in the game.

On the opening drive, quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Fannin on a short pass near the sideline, which Fannin turned into 11 yards, pushing through contact for the first down and the record.

Fannin's record setting recpetion was No. 67, which he celebrated with the popular "6-7" hand gesture, which, if you're of a certain age or have children are likely very familiar with.

Not to outdo himself, but Fannin's next reception that adds to his total was for a 13-yard touchdown. His record will continue to rise as the Browns' season continues over the next two weeks.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.