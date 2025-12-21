Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. sets franchise record in game against Bills

CLEVELAND — Browns' tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has had a strong debut season in the NFL, and in Week 16, he set a franchise record that showcases how much of an asset he's been to the offense.

Fannin entered the game with 66 receptions on the season, tied with wide receiver Kevin Johnson for most receptions by a rookie in a single season, which Johnson set in 1999.

As the Browns hosted the Buffalo Bills, Fannin set himself apart in the record early in the game.

On the opening drive, quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Fannin on a short pass near the sideline, which Fannin turned into 11 yards, pushing through contact for the first down and the record.

Fannin's record setting recpetion was No. 67, which he celebrated with the popular "6-7" hand gesture, which, if you're of a certain age or have children are likely very familiar with.

you know he had to hit that celly for catch #67 🤣#FortheCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/PaiAb9pnKL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 21, 2025

Not to outdo himself, but Fannin's next reception that adds to his total was for a 13-yard touchdown. His record will continue to rise as the Browns' season continues over the next two weeks.