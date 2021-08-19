Browns terminate contract of DT Damion Square, sign WR JoJo Ward

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made two roster moves on Thursday morning ahead of their joint practice with the New York Giants in Berea, signing wide receiver JoJo Ward and terminating the contract of defensive tackle Damion Square.

Square, a 9-year NFL veteran, was signed by the Browns in May. He has spent the past seven seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 81 games with 24 starts and not missing a single game in four seasons.

Before his contract was terminated, the defensive tackle was in a position battle on the defensive line, going up against Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Sheldon Day and Tommy Togiai.

While the Browns cut one player, they also added another, signing Ward to the roster.

The 5'9", 175-pound receiver is a first-year player out of the University of Hawai’i at Manoa who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ward spent the entire 2020 season on the Cardinals practice squad. During his time with the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, he appeared in 29 games, recording 116 catches for 1,999 yards and 20 touchdowns after joining the team as a walk-on in 2018.

The late addition to the receiver room has his work cut out for him to stand out in a grouping filled to the brim with talent, joining Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Davion Davis, Anthony Schwartz, JoJo Natson, KhaDarel Hodge, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Alexander Hollins and at times the versatile Demetric Felton.

