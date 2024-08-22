Browns terminate contract of TE Giovanni Ricci, sign RB Jacob Saylors

BEREA, Ohio — Ahead of Tuesday's roster cut deadline, when all NFL teams are required to reduce their rosters from 90 players down to 53, the Browns made some roster adjustments—signing one and terminating the contract of another.

The Browns terminated the contract of tight end Giovanni Ricci, who the Browns inked a one-year deal with Ricci back in March, with an injury designation.

Ricci had left last weekend's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The next day, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the injury would sideline Ricci for "weeks."

In addition to terminating Ricci's contract, the Browns signed running back Jacob Saylors to the roster.

Saylors, a former UFL running back, spent the 2024 UFL season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he recorded 461 yards in 94 carries with and five touchdowns, in addition to 23 receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns.