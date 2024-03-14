Former Panthers TE Giovanni Ricci signs 1-year deal with Browns

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Carolina Panthers TE/FB Giovanni Ricci, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The Browns signed him to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Can confirm the #Browns are signing former Panthers TE/FB Giovanni Ricci to a 1-year deal. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 14, 2024

Ricci spent three seasons with the Panthers before traveling to Cleveland. The Panthers finished the 2023 season in fourth place in the NFC South.

Former Browns QB Joe Flacco signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday as well.

