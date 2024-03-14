Watch Now
Former Panthers TE Giovanni Ricci signs 1-year deal with Browns

Panthers Camp Football
Chris Carlson/AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Giovanni Ricci arrives at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Panthers Camp Football
Posted at 9:55 PM, Mar 13, 2024
The Cleveland Browns are signing former Carolina Panthers TE/FB Giovanni Ricci, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The Browns signed him to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Ricci spent three seasons with the Panthers before traveling to Cleveland. The Panthers finished the 2023 season in fourth place in the NFC South.

Former Browns QB Joe Flacco signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday as well.

