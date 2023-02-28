Browns to open NFL preseason against Jets in Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Honoring Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are slated to open the NFL preseason, facing off in this year's Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Browns legend Joe Thomas officially headed to Hall of Fame

The game will take place on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. during Enshrinement Week.

This marks the sixth time the Browns have played in the Hall of Fame Game, the most recent coming in 1999 upon their return to Cleveland. The Jets have played twice, the last game coming in 1992.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. To learn more, click here.

