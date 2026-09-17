Browns to sign former Panthers WR Jimmy Horn Jr. to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio. — After being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is expected to land in Cleveland, as the Browns intend to sign Horn to the practice squad, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Horn, 24, was originally selected by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Colorado.

On Tuesday, following the Panthers' season-opener loss where Horn muffed a punt and nearly fumbled, the receiver and returner was released by Carolina.

Horn cleared waivers and was free to sign with another team, which is expected to be the Browns, where he'll join the practice squad.

In joining the Browns, Horn reunited with his college teammate Shedeur Sanders, who is currently QB2 for the Browns. In his two seasons with the Buffaloes, two seasons with the Buffaloes, Horn recorded 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 catches.

Horn adds another layer of talent to the Browns receiving room, and provides an option in the return game with running back Dylan Sampson out at least four weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury he sustained in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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