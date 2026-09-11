Browns to start rookie Austin Barber at right guard in season opener against Jaguars

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held their final practice before departing for Jacksonville for their season opener on Sunday against the Jaguars, but even at the start of the season, the team still has injuries to address ahead of the game.

The biggest injury news is coming from the offensive line.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins left Wednesday's practice with a trainer after getting tangled up with players during an individual drill. He was listed as a limited participant with a back injury. Jenkins did not practice Thursday or Friday.

#Browns OL Teven Jenkins went inside with a trainer during today's open portion of practice.He had gotten tangled up during individual drills, but continued through them. A short time later, he left the field and headed into the facility. pic.twitter.com/5VAnWCo3mN — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 9, 2026

After practice on Friday, Jenkins was ruled out of Sunday's game with the back injury.

Head Coach Todd Monken had previously said that Jenkins had the edge for the starting right guard position but was still letting the competition play out. However, with the injury, rookie Austin Barber will get the start on Sunday.

Barber, the Browns' third-round pick out of Florida who played tackle his entire college career, has been taking reps at right guard throughout the summer. Now, he'll put those reps to work against the Jaguars.

The Browns will see two rookies starting on the offensive line in their season opener, with first-round pick Spencer Fano starting at left tackle.

"Feel great. Feel good about all of our guys... I'm excited to watch our guys play," Monken said. "I haven't seen anything to the contrary to make me believe they aren't going to play really, really well."

Meanwhile, center Parker Brailsford has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a thumb injury. He has been limited throughout the week dealing with the injury.

The Browns kick off their season Sunday at 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.