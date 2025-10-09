Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns trade CB Greg Newsome and 6th-round pick to Jaguars for 7th-round pick and CB Tyson Campbell

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 26-6. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
The Cleveland Browns are trading cornerback Greg Newsome and a 2026 sixth-round pick for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick, sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

This comes just one day after quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are sending Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

RELATED: Browns trading QB Joe Flacco to Bengals

