Browns trade CB Troy Hill to Rams

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are making moves in the cornerbacks room, sending Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The move comes after the Browns drafted cornerback Martin Emerson with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The #Browns are trading CB Troy Hill to the Rams for a fifth round pick in the 2023 draft. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

Emerson said he hasn't talked with the team yet about playing inside but Greg Newsome II played some in the slot last year and may have a bigger role there this season with Hill departing.

The Browns may consider targeting another cornerback in the draft or after for a more specific replacement for the slot. A.J. Green may also find himself in a bigger role playing in this slot this year.

Hill, a Youngstown native, now returns to his former team in L.A. after one season with the Browns where he posted 49 total tackles, seven for loss, with three quarterback hits, two sacks and a pass defended in 12 games played.

