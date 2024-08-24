Browns trade defensive tackle to Bears ahead of roster cut deadline

The Cleveland Browns are out in Seattle, Washington, preparing for their final preseason game on Saturday against the Seahawks and, of course, the regular season. Part of those preparations included trimming down the roster, which must be reduced to 53 players by Tuesday.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Browns made a roster move that came with value, trading defensive tackle Chris Williams to the Chicago Bears.

In exchange for Williams and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, the Browns will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick from Chicago.

Williams, 26, originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing to the Browns' practice squad in December of last year. The Browns signed Williams to a reserves/future contract in January, and he's spent the spring and summer working with the Browns through OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

The Browns have remained busy evaluating the roster before the deadline and finding deals with other teams to acquire draft capital for players, including trading kicker Cade York to the Commanders on Thursday.

