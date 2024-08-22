Browns trading K Cade York to Washington Commanders

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are shipping off the familiar face they brought back for offseason workouts and training camp, trading kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders, a league source confirmed.

In exchange for York, the Browns will receive a conditional seventh-round pick from Washington.

York, a 2022 fourth-round pick, quickly rose to stardom in Cleveland after making a game-winning 58-yard field goal in Week 1 in the 2022 season to give the Browns their first season opener victory in 18 years.

Over his first season, York struggled at times, missing multiple game-winners.

Despite having a new focus heading into the 2023 season, York missed four field goal attempts last preseason, which ultimately saw the Browns cut York after trading for Dustin Hopkins.

Cleveland had signed York back to the roster in Marchas a camp leg, with Hopkins locked in as the starter, especially after signing a 3-year contract extension in July.

The Browns have just one preseason game left on Saturday, a game most starters are expected to play, including Hopkins. With Hopkins playing and starting in the upcoming regular season, the Browns found a trade for York.

Cleveland took advantage of York's trade value and secured a draft pick for him ahead of the roster cut downs Tuesday, Aug. 27, the date teams are required to trim their roster down to 53 players.