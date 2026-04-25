Browns trade down with Giants

After selecting two 2nd-round picks (Nos. 39 and 58), including a trade-up with the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns ended Friday's 2026 NFL Draft night by trading down with the New York Giants.

The Browns traded back out of pick No. 74 with the Giants, receiving picks No. 105 (4th round) and No. 145 (5th round) as well as a 2027 4th round pick.

The team began their night drafting offense with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (No. 39), then using their 49ers No. 58 pick to add some defense with Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Last week, general manager Andrew Berry spoke at his pre-draft media availability and touched on the possibility of trading down.

“What I’ve said in the past, our mindset going into the draft, with our most valuable asset, isn’t about, ‘Hey, just trade it away.’ It’s maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player, it could be trading it for a veteran, it could be trading down, it could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until, really, we get on the clock on Thursday night. But I’d say we’re working through a number of different scenarios at this point,” he said.

They are now scheduled to be back on the clock Saturday with pick No. 105 from the Giants to kick off round 4.

Here are the Browns' 2026 draft picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 4: No. 105 overall (from Giants)

Round 5: No. 145 overall(from Giants)

Round 5: No. 146 overall

Round 5: No. 148 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 5: No. 149 overall (from Bengals)

Round 5: No. 152 overall (from 49ers)

Round 6: No. 206 overall (from Bears)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seahawks)