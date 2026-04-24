Browns trade down with Kansas City

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round selections—pick No. 6 and pick No. 24. But the team also entered the draft with an open mind to make moves to acquire more draft capital, and after striking a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns did just that.

Sending pick No. 6 to Kansas City, the Browns get pick No.9, 74 and 141 overall in return.

General manager Andrew Berry spoke last week at his pre-draft media availability and touched on the potential of trading down.

“What I’ve said in the past, our mindset going into the draft, with our most valuable asset, isn’t about, ‘hey, just trade it away.’ It’s maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player, it could be trading it for a veteran, it could be trading down, it could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until, really, we get on the clock on Thursday night. But I’d say we’re working through a number of different scenarios at this point,” Berry said.

Here are the Browns' 2026 draft picks



Round 1: No. 9 overall* (from Kansas City)

Round 1: No. 24 overall* (from Jacksonville)

Round 2: No. 39 overall

Round 3: No. 70 overall

Round 3: No. 74 overall (from Kansas City)

Round 4: No. 107 overall*

Round 5: No. 145 overall*

Round 5: No. 148 overall* (from Kansas City)

Round 6: No. 205 overall* (from Chicago)

Round 7: No. 248 overall* (from Seattle)