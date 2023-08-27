Browns trade for Patriots RB Pierre Strong Jr.

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are addressing their roster just days before the deadline to trim it down to 53, making a trade for a running back with the New England Patriots, a league source confirmed.

Cleveland is sending offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong, a 24-year-old in his second season, played in 15 games last year. He recorded 100 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. He caught all seven of his targets for 42 yards.

The Browns have been eyeing the running back position this offseason, looking to address depth with Nick Chubb the obvious RB1 and Jerome Ford expected to step into the RB2 role. Beyond that, the Browns have had question marks, looking at what guys like Demetric Felton and John Kelly Kr. could provide through their performances in practice and preseason games, as well as trying guys like newly added running back Jordan Wilkins.

With this trade, the Browns will hope to have more of an answer in the room.

As for Wheatley, he joined the Browns' practice squad in September of 2022, signing a reserve/futures contract with Cleveland in January.