Browns trade No. 148 pick to Seattle, No. 152 pick to Denver

BEREA, Ohio — During the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns stayed incredibly busy shifting around their draft capital, making trades and moving both up and down in the draft order three different times. On Saturday, the Browns were back at it, trading down.

The Browns traded their No. 148 pick to the Seattle Seahawks and will receive a Round 4 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in return.

Additionally, the Browns traded their No. 152 pick to Denver for No. 170 and No. 182 picks.

General manager Andrew Berry was asked on Friday about the three trades he made, to which he said flexibility in the draft is key.

"We try to stay pretty nimble and flexible just because you never know when the next opportunity is going to come up. I think that’s actually one of the benefits of having volume and quality with your picks because there are more opportunities to maneuver up and down the board," Berry said.

After another trade in this year's draft, here are the Browns' remaining draft picks:



Round 6: No. 182 overall (from Broncos)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seahawks)