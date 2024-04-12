Browns trade Watson—no, not that one

The Cleveland Browns traded T Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, the Browns said.

In return, the Browns will receive a seventh-round draft pick, the team said.

The Browns currently have six picks in the 2024 draft, which picks in the second, third, fifth and sixth rounds, and two in the seventh round.