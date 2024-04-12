Watch Now
Browns trade Watson—no, not that one

Browns Bengals Football
Emilee Chinn/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV (69) lines up for the play during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Browns Bengals Football
Posted at 7:28 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 19:28:48-04

The Cleveland Browns traded T Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, the Browns said.

In return, the Browns will receive a seventh-round draft pick, the team said.

The Browns currently have six picks in the 2024 draft, which picks in the second, third, fifth and sixth rounds, and two in the seventh round.

