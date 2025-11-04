Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns trading DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Bears

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (90) during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
BEREA, Ohio — Just a few hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns made a move, sending defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears in exchange for draft capital, league sources confirmed to News 5.

In the trade, the Browns will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Bears while sending Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Chicago.

The Bears were in need of a pass rusher after losing defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, and Tryon-Shoyinka was an expendable player for Cleveland.

Tryon-Shoyinka signed with the Browns in March as a free agent after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inking a one-year, $4.75 million deal with Cleveland.

However, Tryon-Shoyinka hadn't played much for the Browns through the first eight games of the season, only playing in 31 total snaps on defense and 59 special teams snaps. Tryon-Shoyinka notched nine total tackles and a QB hit in that time.

Now, the Browns move up from a seventh-round pick to a sixth-round pick in next year's draft.

The NFL trade window closes at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

