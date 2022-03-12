Watch
Browns working on trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys won 51-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are addressing their needs in the wide receiver room, working on a trade for Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper in a trade, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Cooper, 27, has spent eight years in the league, playing for the Raiders and most recently the Cowboys. Last season, Cooper played in 15 games, recording 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Cooper has recorded 7,076 career receiving yards in 517 total receptions with 46 total touchdowns.

The 6 foot, 1 inch, 210 pound four-time Pro Bowl receiver had signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020. His contract carries a base salary of $20 million in each of the final three years of it. Reports that the Cowboys were working to trade Cooper began last week with the team expected to release the veteran receiver if they could not reach a deal.

With several teams interested in Cooper, the Browns were the team who ended up leading negations with the Cowboys and Cooper.

The trade will send Cooper and a sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, a league source confirmed.

The deal has not been completed, per a league source, but it actively in the works to be finalized.

Trades can not be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

When is is official, Cooper will join Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Ja'Marcus Bradley in the wide receivers room. The futures of Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins are still uncertain as the team works out contracts and continues exploring options both in free agency and in the 2022 NFL Draft.

