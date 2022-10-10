Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are adding talent to their linebacker corps, trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a league source confirmed to News 5.

In exchange for Jones, the Browns will send the Falcons late-round draft compensation—a 2024 sixth-round pick to Atlanta for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, was placed on injured reserve before the season began after he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

While he's yet to play in 2022, Jones recorded 137 tackles last year, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, six passes defended and a forced fumble.

The trade provides more talent in the linebacker rooms which took a big hit with the loss of veteran leader Anthony Walker Jr., who tore his quad in the Thursday night game against the Steelers.

Jones and the Falcons restructured his contract, which gives the Browns just over a $1 million base responsibility in acquiring the linebacker.

