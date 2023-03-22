Browns trading for Jets speedster wide receiver Elijah Moore

CLEVELAND — Since free agency started, the Browns have been targeting areas of need, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But the team switched gears Wednesday, trading for the Jets speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore, a league source confirmed.

The Browns will send their 2023 second round pick—pick No. 42—to the Jets in exchange for Moore and third-round pick No. 74. Moore is on his rookie deal, entering his third season in the NFL.

As the Browns prepare for the 2023 season, it was generally agreed upon by both fans and many within the organization that a top priority for the team was to add a receiver that could bring a bit of speed to expand the passing game for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 22-year-old receiver has played in the league for two seasons, selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Moore notched an impressive 4.32 second 40-yard dash, a 4.00 second short shuttle and 6.65 second three-cone drill at his pro day.

In the league, Moore dealt with a late season quad injury in his rookie year, but aside from that time away has played in 27 career games. He's recorded 80 catches from 142 targets with 984 yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to his speed, Moore has a strong route-running ability as well.

Moore joins Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Woods II, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Daylen Baldwin, Jaelon Darden, Isaiah Weston, Marquez Stevenson and Mike Harley Jr. in the current wide receiver room.

The Browns have now worked to fill holes in the wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end and safety.

