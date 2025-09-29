Browns trading for veteran OT Cam Robinson

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns' offensive line has been decimated with injuries, from Dawand Jones' season-ending knee injury to Jack Conklin's lingering elbow issue. The team answered that issue by striking a deal to acquire veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans, league sources told News 5 Cleveland.

In the trade for Robinson, the Browns will have a late-round 2027 pick swap with the Texans.

Robinson, 29, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and signed with the Texans in March of this year.

The Texans have only played Robinson in one game this season, back in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With the acquisition, the Browns fill a need at left tackle that's been left in Jones's absence.