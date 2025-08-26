Browns trading Kenny Pickett to Raiders, narrowing QB room down to 3

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are narrowing down their quarterbacks room ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline and ahead of Week 1 of the regular season, trading Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source confirmed to News 5.

The Browns will send Pickett to the Raiders in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Pickett was acquired by the Browns this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that brought Pickett to Cleveland and sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia.

After the Browns brought Pickett in, they signed veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. Flacco was recently named the Week 1 starter for the upcoming season. The Browns later drafted rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds of this year's draft, respectively.

Pickett saw a number of first-team reps this offseason, particularly in OTAs and minicamp. He sustained a hamstring injury this training camp that sidelined him for all three preseason games and kept him limited in practices as camp ramped up.

While the Browns were prepared to keep four quarterbacks on the active roster, the team was always interested in trading a quarterback in the room for draft capital if another team came knocking.

The Browns' quarterback room now consists of Flacco as QB1 and the rookies, Gabriel and Sanders, as QB2 and QB3. The order of which has not yet been formally announced. The team released Tyler "Snoop" Huntley on Sunday, and Deshaun Watson remains on the active/physically unable to perform list with the Achilles injury.

Pickett's trade opens up a roster spot as the team has to trim down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.