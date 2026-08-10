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Browns Training Camp Day 11: What's going on with the QB1 competition?

After a practice that saw head coach Todd Monken switch up the plan and give QB Deshaun Watson reps with the first-team, the Browns were back on the indoor practice field for Monday's session.
Browns Training Camp Day 11: What's going on with the QB1 competition?
Browns quarterbacks
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BEREA, Ohio — After a Saturday practice that saw head coach Todd Monken switch up the plan and give quarterback Deshaun Watson reps with the first-team that had been originally scheduled for Shedeur Sanders, the Browns were back on the indoor practice field for Monday's session.

Monken addressed the change on Saturday and outlined his plan for Monday's practice and the upcoming preseason games.

Here's what we heard on Day 11 of Browns training camp:
Monken said that Sanders took the first-team reps in Saturday's walk-through, but after a conversation he had where it was brought up that Sanders had gotten more reps with the ones than Watson, he decided to put Watson with the first-team to get more looks.

Monken on the change of first-team reps on Saturday, giving them to Deshaun Watson on a day originally scheduled for Shedeur Sanders:

Monken discussed his plan for the quarterbacks in the preseason as they evaluate who will be QB1:

"They're each going to start a game. We're still going to go through this this week and next week...and then after those two games I think we'll be closer to at least having a better idea."

Monken added that he's been impressed with the entire QB room and how Sanders and Watson have handled the split reps. He said both have gotten better and have individual strengths that are showing.

The Browns had a heated practice on Saturday, with some on-field chippiness and a scuffle between rookie offensive lineman Spencer Fano and defensive end Jared Verse. Monken addressed how the team has been coming out of these heated practices.

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold also talked about the heated practice.

Meanwhile, Judkins answered questions about how he's feeling after an offseason of rehabbing the leg injury that ended his rookie season last year, how he's handling the quarterback competition and working with different guys nearly every other day, and how he feels the offensive line fit looks with all of the new pieces.

Here's what we saw on Day 11 of Browns training camp:

QB Competition:
Monken held true to his plan of Sanders getting the first team reps on Monday. Watson worked with the twos.

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders on Day 11 of training camp:

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson on Day 11 of training camp:

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel on Day 11 of training camp:

KC Concepcion keeps catching
The Browns' rookie wide receiver has had standout catches in nearly every practice, and Monday was no exception.

Defensive highlights
Browns defensive end Jared Verse was not going to be fooled on a fake handoff, quickly switching gears to blow up the play.

Defensive end Logan Fano put the pressure on for a would-be sack during the practice as well.

Defensive end Tyreak Sapp had a would-be tackle for loss during the training camp practice.

Injury updates/roster moves
The Browns have had several players sidelined for the past few practices as they deal with injuries, and while many remained out or away, a few were able to return.

Back at practice Monday were linebacker Justin Jefferson, defensive end Logan Fano, cornerback Damarri Mathis and guard Kendrick Green.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, cornerbacks Tyson Campbell, D'Angelo Ross and Myles Bryant, defensive tackles Maliek Collins (PUP list), Mike Hall Jr., Sam Kamara, Elijah Chatman and Kalia Davis, tight end Joe Royer (personal), fullback Michael Burton, guard Zak Zinter, center Parker Brailsford and tackle Izavion Miller did not practice.

After practice, the Browns waived wide receiver Aaron Anderson from the injured reserve. Anderson was first waived on Aug. 4 with an injury designation.

NEXT
Monday's practice was sloppy. There were a number of drops, pre-snap penalties and inconsistent throws across the units, first team and second team alike. The Browns return for another practice session, one that's hopefully cleaner for the offense, on Tuesday.

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