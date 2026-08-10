Browns Training Camp Day 11: What's going on with the QB1 competition?

BEREA, Ohio — After a Saturday practice that saw head coach Todd Monken switch up the plan and give quarterback Deshaun Watson reps with the first-team that had been originally scheduled for Shedeur Sanders, the Browns were back on the indoor practice field for Monday's session.

Monken addressed the change on Saturday and outlined his plan for Monday's practice and the upcoming preseason games.

Here's what we heard on Day 11 of Browns training camp:

Monken said that Sanders took the first-team reps in Saturday's walk-through, but after a conversation he had where it was brought up that Sanders had gotten more reps with the ones than Watson, he decided to put Watson with the first-team to get more looks.

Monken on the change of first-team reps on Saturday, giving them to Deshaun Watson on a day originally scheduled for Shedeur Sanders:



#Browns HC Todd Monken on the change of first-team reps on Saturday, giving them to Deshaun Watson on a day originally scheduled for Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/3digtTn9Qo — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Monken discussed his plan for the quarterbacks in the preseason as they evaluate who will be QB1:

"They're each going to start a game. We're still going to go through this this week and next week...and then after those two games I think we'll be closer to at least having a better idea."



#Browns HC Todd Monken on the plan for the QBs in the preseason as they evaluate QB1:"They're each going to start a game. We're still going to go through this this week and next week...and then after those two games I think we'll be closer to a least having a better idea." pic.twitter.com/LZB4QIXNi8 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Monken added that he's been impressed with the entire QB room and how Sanders and Watson have handled the split reps. He said both have gotten better and have individual strengths that are showing.



#Browns HC Todd Monken said that he's been impressed with the entire QB room, and how Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson have handled the split reps.Said both have gotten better and have individual strengths that are showing. pic.twitter.com/DkAZcARUIg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

The Browns had a heated practice on Saturday, with some on-field chippiness and a scuffle between rookie offensive lineman Spencer Fano and defensive end Jared Verse. Monken addressed how the team has been coming out of these heated practices.



Asked #Browns HC Todd Monken how the team has been responding to some of the more heated practices after scuffles and arguments arise. "Some better than others...sometimes it takes 5 mins, sometimes it takes an hour...it's just a speed bump unless you let it be more than that." pic.twitter.com/fOeAOLr0RB — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold also talked about the heated practice.



Saturday's practice got chippy and featured a scuffle between OT Spencer Fano and DE Jared Verse. #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold talked about the physical practice and embracing those heated moments in camp. pic.twitter.com/XJlY6TNSiN — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Judkins answered questions about how he's feeling after an offseason of rehabbing the leg injury that ended his rookie season last year, how he's handling the quarterback competition and working with different guys nearly every other day, and how he feels the offensive line fit looks with all of the new pieces.



#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins on how he's feeling this summer following an offseason of rehabbing his leg injury: "I feel good. I feel the same, if not better. I had an offseason to prepare a long time for. And even just making it through rehab, I think that was his own journey." pic.twitter.com/K3tM8iCkb0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins on playing with different quarterbacks amid the QB1 competition: "I just embrace it because each and every one of those guys are different and talented in their own different ways." pic.twitter.com/Rdyb58Gp88 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Asked #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins about the offensive line fit with all of the new pieces added: "These guys are really physical. They're really smart football players. They have a lot of experience...I think with these guys, it's just a natural connection." pic.twitter.com/OC4g1FtNMV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Here's what we saw on Day 11 of Browns training camp:

QB Competition:

Monken held true to his plan of Sanders getting the first team reps on Monday. Watson worked with the twos.

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders on Day 11 of training camp:



A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during Day 11 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/xOUTlFVlEn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson on Day 11 of training camp:



A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson during Day 11 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/y9FkJ8Rvic — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel on Day 11 of training camp:



A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during Day 11 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/XzMl2Uuqyv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

KC Concepcion keeps catching

The Browns' rookie wide receiver has had standout catches in nearly every practice, and Monday was no exception.



#Browns WR KC Concepcion continues to make really nice catches. pic.twitter.com/4OwVGvS5PZ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Defensive highlights

Browns defensive end Jared Verse was not going to be fooled on a fake handoff, quickly switching gears to blow up the play.



#Browns DE Jared Verse can't be fooled on this fake; he's all over it instantly. pic.twitter.com/UdmeYz6gSi — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Defensive end Logan Fano put the pressure on for a would-be sack during the practice as well.



#Browns DE Logan Fano puts the pressure on for a would-be sack. pic.twitter.com/C10JkMCVWO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Defensive end Tyreak Sapp had a would-be tackle for loss during the training camp practice.



#Browns DE Tyreak Sapp with the would-be sack during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/XK1OPvCw2L — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 10, 2026

Injury updates/roster moves

The Browns have had several players sidelined for the past few practices as they deal with injuries, and while many remained out or away, a few were able to return.

Back at practice Monday were linebacker Justin Jefferson, defensive end Logan Fano, cornerback Damarri Mathis and guard Kendrick Green.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, cornerbacks Tyson Campbell, D'Angelo Ross and Myles Bryant, defensive tackles Maliek Collins (PUP list), Mike Hall Jr., Sam Kamara, Elijah Chatman and Kalia Davis, tight end Joe Royer (personal), fullback Michael Burton, guard Zak Zinter, center Parker Brailsford and tackle Izavion Miller did not practice.

After practice, the Browns waived wide receiver Aaron Anderson from the injured reserve. Anderson was first waived on Aug. 4 with an injury designation.

NEXT

Monday's practice was sloppy. There were a number of drops, pre-snap penalties and inconsistent throws across the units, first team and second team alike. The Browns return for another practice session, one that's hopefully cleaner for the offense, on Tuesday.