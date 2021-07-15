Browns training camp open to fans later this month

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that it will hold 12 free open practices for fans starting on July 30 at its training facility in Berea.

The sessions start at 2:25 p.m. Gates open one hour beforehand.

Here is the list of training camp dates:

Wednesday, July 28 - Closed practice

Thursday, July 29 - Closed practice

Friday, July 30 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 31- 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 1 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 2 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 5 - No practice

Friday, Aug. 6 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 8 - TBD

Monday, Aug. 9 - No practice

Tuesday Aug. 10 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 11 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 12 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 13 - No practice

Saturday, Aug. 14 - P1: at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET, News 5

Sunday, Aug. 15 - No practice

Monday, Aug. 16 - No practice

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 18 - 2:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 19% - Closed practice

Friday, Aug. 20% - Closed practice

#Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive

% Joint practices with the NY Giants; to be featured on "Browns Live: Training Camp"

*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time

All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change.All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.**

The Browns will be able to host nearly 2,000 fans at each respective practice in Berea.

You can register on the Browns Mobile App starting on July 19 for a chance to secure four tickets to a specific training session.

The team says that, "pooling all requests, tickets to one practice per registrant will be distributed through a lottery system as they remain available. While registration is available to all fans, Browns season ticket members and individuals on the team's waitlist will receive prioritized access to a percentage of tickets for each session."

All tickets will be handled through the Browns Mobile App. There won't be any paper tickets issued.

School football teams from the local area are invited to reach out to the Browns at YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com or by calling 440-891-5000 to learn more about exclusive ticket opportunities.

"We greatly look forward to welcoming our fans back to Browns training camp in Berea this year as our entire team definitely missed their contributions to the atmosphere in 2020," said Haslam Sports Group President and Browns Partner JW Johnson. "While the setup will be different than past years due to the league's health and safety protocols, we are fully dedicated to providing our fans with an engaging experience during training camp and the entire year, both in person and through our digital programming.

He continued, "We know Browns fans will bring an incredible energy to our facility and team throughout the 2021 season. We are excited that our fans can join us again during training camp and are confident that they will continue to give our team the NFL's best home-field advantage with a full-capacity crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium this year."

