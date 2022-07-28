Browns training camp opens for first time in 5 years without Baker Mayfield

BEREA, Ohio — The start of training camp is a lot like the first day of school.

"I'm really excited to be back here, really excited to have the guys back in town. Having the upperclassmen coming back to school [Tuesday] and greeting the rookies and the quarterbacks who have been here for a few days, I thought was a fun process to get through," said Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

"I feel like I'm in junior year of college where I know the scheme. I know the guys. I know where they're gonna be on the plays," said cornerback Greg Newsome.

The Browns officially began preparation for the 2022 NFL season after putting in hard work throughout the offseason.

"I'm very, very pleased with where they are from a conditioning and body standpoint. I think that was evident in their body weights and their lean muscle mass and how they came back here. These guys put in a ton of work and I'm very appreciative" said Stefanski.

"We came in today. We pretty much knew everything. The first install, it came easy," said running back Nick Chubb.

There was one thing different about the first day of camp this year, compared to seasons prior. For the first time in five years, there was no Baker Mayfield.

"That was a unique situation. I wish him well. I think he's in a really good spot," says Stefanski, reflecting on the trade that sent the former Cleveland quarterback to Carolina.

The Panthers, who also began training camp on Wednesday, will host the Browns in week one of the regular season. The season opener could set up a potential reunion between Mayfield and his previous squad, but the Browns aren't looking ahead to Sept. 11 just yet.

"We'll see. I'm not gonna speak on behalf of Coach Rhule and who plays for them. We'll have time to talk about those types of things," says Stefanski.

"Week one and all that—that's yet to come. We still got preseason games and other things we have to worry about," says Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

"We know he's obviously there. Everyone knows, but we kinda just focus on ourselves right now. We gotta get through these practices. We gotta get through preseason, then we can focus on week one when it gets here," Newsome said.

Mayfield is expected to split first team reps with Panthers QB Sam Darnold throughout camp.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

