Browns training camp: QB Kenny Pickett remains limited with hamstring injury

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 30-10 win in Friday's preseason game, and the team hit the ground running at Day 12 of Browns Training Camp.
After an exciting first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, in which rookie QB Shedeur Sanders threw his first NFL touchdown, the team returned to the field in Berea. Here are the highlights.
QB Kenny Pickett remained limited Monday with his hamstring injury, not participating in 11-on-11 team drills. Here's his compilation from Day 12 of training camp:
Sanders passed to Gage Larvadain in the end zone:
Here's a compilation of Sanders playing on Day 12 of training camp:
Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel passed to Diontae Johnson in the end zone:
Gabriel compilation from Day 12 of training camp:
TE Brenden Bates made a one-handed catch on a pass from Gabriel:
QB Joe Flacco compilation:
Pickett and WR Jerry Jeudy keep their connection strong as Pickett throws to Jeudy in the end zone:
Despite being limited, Pickett kept his momentum going at Monday's training camp as he threw to TE David Njoku in the end zone:
CB Kennan Isaac has two nice pass breakups on Monday:
TE Harold Fannin Jr. had a strong day at training camp:
Five out of the six QBs were caught in one shot:
