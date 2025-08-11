Browns training camp: QB Kenny Pickett remains limited with hamstring injury

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 30-10 win in Friday's preseason game, and the team hit the ground running at Day 12 of Browns Training Camp.

After an exciting first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, in which rookie QB Shedeur Sanders threw his first NFL touchdown, the team returned to the field in Berea. Here are the highlights.

QB Kenny Pickett remained limited Monday with his hamstring injury, not participating in 11-on-11 team drills. Here's his compilation from Day 12 of training camp:

Browns QB Kenny Pickett compilation from Day 12 of training camp

Sanders passed to Gage Larvadain in the end zone:

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders passes to WR Gage Larvadain in end zone

Here's a compilation of Sanders playing on Day 12 of training camp:

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders compilation from Day 12 of training camp

Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel passed to Diontae Johnson in the end zone:

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel passes to WR Diontae Johnson in end zone

Gabriel compilation from Day 12 of training camp:

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel compilation from Day 12 of training camp

TE Brenden Bates made a one-handed catch on a pass from Gabriel:

Browns TE Brenden Bates makes 1-handed catch during Day 12 of training camp

QB Joe Flacco compilation:

Browns QB Joe Flacco compilation from Day 12 of training camp

Pickett and WR Jerry Jeudy keep their connection strong as Pickett throws to Jeudy in the end zone:

Browns QB Kenny Pickett passes to WR Jerry Jeudy during Day 12 of training camp

Despite being limited, Pickett kept his momentum going at Monday's training camp as he threw to TE David Njoku in the end zone:

Browns QB Kenny Pickett passes to TE David Njoku in end zone

CB Kennan Isaac has two nice pass breakups on Monday:

Browns CB Kennan Isaac has 2 nice pass breakups at Day 12 of training camp

TE Harold Fannin Jr. had a strong day at training camp:

Watch Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr.'s nice day at training camp

Five out of the six QBs were caught in one shot:

5 of 6 Browns QBs gather at Day 12 of training camp

