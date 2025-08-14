'Browns Training Camp Special' can be watched tonight on News 5

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — The Browns Training Camp Special is airing tonight right here on News 5.

Join us at 8 p.m. to catch the hour-long special.

News 5's Jon Doss and Camryn Justice will talk all things training camp from the News 5 studio and in Berea with Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry, and Nathan Zegura in Philadelphia.

The Browns are in the City of Brotherly Love for week two of the preseason, having two joint practices with the Eagles before their preseason game on Saturday.

During the first joint practice on Wednesday, rookie QB Shedeur Sanders sustained an oblique strain early in the session.

