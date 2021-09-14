Watch
Browns' Tretter calls for discipline against KC assistant

David Richard/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland.
Posted at 9:04 PM, Sep 13, 2021
CLEVELAND — Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday.

Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tretter, the NFLPA’s president, didn’t condone Harrison’s behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable by the league for his actions.

An NFL spokesman said the incident is under review and that Harrison will not be suspended.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device.

