Browns trim 5 from roster in first round of cuts

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson (89) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Stephen Carlson
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 15:50:22-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made their first round of roster reductions on Monday, releasing or designating five players to get to the required 85-player threshold.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list while guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were waived.

Carlson left the Browns' first preseason game against the Jaguars Saturday with a knee injury. The tight end played in all 16 games last season, starting in two.

Switzer was placed on the injured list with a foot injury. The receiver was signed to the Browns' practice squad last season where he remained for the entire season. Switzer had a standout moment in Saturday's preseason game, catching a red zone touchdown from quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth quarter.

Iwuagwu was signed to the practice squad near the end of the season last year. The then-rookie had spent time on the Texans' practice squad before their roster cuts.

Meander, signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns in 2018, has spent most of his time on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster multiple times last season. The linebacker had been held out of the past several training camp practices with a hamstring injury.

Thomas was waived with an injury designation after leaving Saturday's preseason game with a hamstring injury. The rookie cornerback signed with the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State.

The Browns, like all other 31 teams in the league, were required to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Browns will need to make their second round of roster cuts by Aug. 24, reducing the roster from 85 to 80. The final round of roster cuts that will create the initial 53-man roster must be done by Aug. 31.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)