Browns trim 5 from roster in first round of cuts

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made their first round of roster reductions on Monday, releasing or designating five players to get to the required 85-player threshold.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list while guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were waived.

Carlson left the Browns' first preseason game against the Jaguars Saturday with a knee injury. The tight end played in all 16 games last season, starting in two.

Switzer was placed on the injured list with a foot injury. The receiver was signed to the Browns' practice squad last season where he remained for the entire season. Switzer had a standout moment in Saturday's preseason game, catching a red zone touchdown from quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth quarter.

Iwuagwu was signed to the practice squad near the end of the season last year. The then-rookie had spent time on the Texans' practice squad before their roster cuts.

Meander, signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns in 2018, has spent most of his time on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster multiple times last season. The linebacker had been held out of the past several training camp practices with a hamstring injury.

Thomas was waived with an injury designation after leaving Saturday's preseason game with a hamstring injury. The rookie cornerback signed with the Browns in May as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State.

The Browns, like all other 31 teams in the league, were required to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Browns will need to make their second round of roster cuts by Aug. 24, reducing the roster from 85 to 80. The final round of roster cuts that will create the initial 53-man roster must be done by Aug. 31.

