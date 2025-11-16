Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns turn to Sheduer Sanders at QB in game against Ravens

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back from the line of srimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
CLEVELAND — The crowd broke out in excitement at the start of the second half as the Browns' offense took the field with rookie Shedeur Sanders taking over at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens.

Starting rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel had been removed from the game to be evaluated for a concussion, which saw the Browns turn to Sanders, who has held the role of QB2 since the team traded Joe Flacco earlier in the season.

Before Gabriel's exit, he completed seven of 10 passes for 68 yards while being sacked once.

Sanders came into a crowd of cheers, with fans hoping for him to perhaps bring a spark to a struggling offense.

On his first drive, Sanders threw twice, completing both, one for five yards and another for seven. However, a penalty in between prevented a first down.

As Sanders took the field again for his second drive, the Browns announced Gabriel would not return to the game after his concussion evaluation, putting the remainder of the game in Sanders' hands with a 16-10 lead.

