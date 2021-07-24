Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns unveiled the special 75th anniversary uniforms Saturday morning on the team's mobile app.

Featured in the 75th anniversary uniforms are a white jersey with brown numbers shadowed by an orange outline, a nod to the team's inaugural 1946 season, as the patch on the jersey also shows.

The helmets feature a white stripe down the middle and the player number on each side, similar to the Browns' look in the '50s. The facemask is gray and matches what the team wore in the '60s and early '70s, as well as from 2006 to 2015.

With the 75th anniversary jerseys, the team will wear its current white pants and white socks that feature three brown stripes and two orange stripes.

“The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL. We really wanted to give a nice nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today," said Haslam Sports Group President and Browns Partner JW Johnson. "It's just a nice thank you to them for everything they've done for this league and for this team and for this city. We wouldn't be here without the likes of Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Lou Groza and Joe Thomas. We want to honor them. We want to respect them."

The team will announce dates the anniversary uniforms will be worn throughout the 2021 season.

“We spent a lot of time going back and looking at old photos and the history of the team and working with our friends at Nike and the NFL to put this all together. At the end of the day, like we said when we went back to the uniforms we are currently wearing, we wanted something clean, iconic, traditional and something that would honor the team and represent it appropriately,” Johnson said.

Limited items in the 75th anniversary design are available for fans to purchase on the mobile app and the full collection will be available for all on Tuesday.

Fans with the mobile app who visit the Pro Shop at FirstEnergy Stadium can also receive one of two exclusive posters when buying 75th anniversary inventory, while supplies last.

Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns poster.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.