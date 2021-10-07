Browns waive defensive end Joe Jackson

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns waived defensive end Joe Jackson Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

Jackson was with the team during the preseason and was waived during final roster cuts on Aug. 31. He was re-signed to the team's roster the next day.

This season, Jackson played in all three preseason games, recording seven total tackles. In the regular season, Jackson has played in 29 defensive snaps, notching the Browns' first sack of the season against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and making one other tackle this season.

Jackson was in a backup role on the defensive line behind Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley. The Browns also have Ifeadi Odenigbo on the active roster at defensive end.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.