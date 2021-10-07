Watch
Browns waive defensive end Joe Jackson

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) sets up for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Browns Joe Jackson
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:50:55-04

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns waived defensive end Joe Jackson Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

Jackson was with the team during the preseason and was waived during final roster cuts on Aug. 31. He was re-signed to the team's roster the next day.

This season, Jackson played in all three preseason games, recording seven total tackles. In the regular season, Jackson has played in 29 defensive snaps, notching the Browns' first sack of the season against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 and making one other tackle this season.

Jackson was in a backup role on the defensive line behind Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley. The Browns also have Ifeadi Odenigbo on the active roster at defensive end.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.
