CLEVELAND — After a highly unexpected hot start to the season and six down-to-the-wire, nail-biting victories, the NFL is putting the Cleveland Browns back under the primetime lights for their Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, flexed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to Sunday Night Football.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Browns-Raiders game will move to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff, while the Patriots-Chargers game has moved to 4:05 p.m. and the Titans-Jaguars game to 1 p.m.

Cleveland received the flexed game just as they enter their bye week with a 5-4 record coming off a comeback win over the Houston Texans in Week 10. Quarterback Deshaun Watson helped the offense come back from a 17-0 deficit the Texans built in the first quarter, putting together his sixth fourth-quarter, game-winning drive of the season.

The Browns are 4-0 at home, the first time they've held that record since 1963, and are looking to continue their winning ways in Cleveland under the primetime lights.

Cleveland currently sits in third place in the AFC North standings without yet having faced the Cincinnati Bengals. As it stands entering their Week 11 bye, the Browns are officially "In the Hunt" for a playoff spot, sitting in the last of seven available playoff spots with a 47% playoff probability.

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