Browns weighing new domed stadium option or renovation of current location

Cleveland Browns Stadium
Keith Srakocic/AP
Cleveland Browns fans get ready for the kickoff of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 25, 2024
The Browns have made their thoughts known on what they're looking for when their stadium lease expires at the end of 2028.

According to our media partner, The Akron Beacon Journal, the options include either renovating the current lakefront stadium or building a new domed stadium outside of Downtown.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam met with reporters Monday at the NFL owners' meetings in Florida.

If the current stadium can't be renovated, then options outside the city will be considered, including land purchased earlier this year in Brook Park, the ABJ reported.

The Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Cleveland Browns, issued a statement last month confirming that it is looking at stadium options outside of the current Downtown Cleveland location.

