BEREA, Ohio — Browns training camp is just days away, and as the team begins preparing for the season while awaiting a decision on possible discipline for Deshaun Watson, two quarterbacks have been invited to work out.

The Browns are working out Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Right now the team has just three quarterbacks on the roster after recently trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers—Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. Wanting to have four QBs on the roster in training camp, the Browns are exploring their options.

Rosen, who was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2018 draft, was traded to the Dolphins in 2019 after Arizona drafted Kyler Murray. Rosen has bounced around the league since then, landing on the Buccaneers and 49ers practice squads in 2020 and the Falcons roster as a second-stringer last season.

McCarron is a name many Browns fans know. In 2017, when he was with the Bengals, Cleveland attempted to trade for McCarron, but after agreeing to terms, failed to submit the paperwork before the NFL trade deadline.

While the Browns are still confident in Brissett as their QB2, the team will evaluate both Rosen and McCarron in their workouts with the need for another camp arm and for depth should Watson receive a lengthy suspension.

The Browns open training camp on Wednesday, July 27 with rookies reporting Friday and veterans reporting Tuesday.

