Browns WR Amari Cooper active for game against Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns are down in Cincinnati looking for victory in the Battle of Ohio as they take the field against the Bengals Sunday afternoon and they'll be doing so with their star wide receiver Amari Cooper in the mix.

Cooper suffered a hip injury during practice Thursday that sidelined him on Friday. The team had listed him as questionable to play leading into the game, wanting to monitor him during Sunday's pregame warmups before making a decision.

"It happened in practice and just didn't feel like he was able to go today. Just have to really take this one over the next couple of days and see where it lands," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday.

After seeing him warm up inside Paycor Stadium, the Browns cleared him to play.

Here are the Browns inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Jaelon Darden

LB Reggie Ragland

CB Greedy Williams

DE Chase Winovich

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

As for the Bengals, tight end Hayden Hurst was ruled out on Friday with a calf injury. Running back Joe Mixon was cleared earlier in the week to return from a concussion.

Here are the Bengals inactives:

HB Chris Evans

OT D'Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

TE Hayden Hurst

DE Jeff Gunter

