Browns WR Amari Cooper opens up on his recovery journey after surgery

BEREA, Ohio — Just a month after the Browns' season ended, wide receiver Amari Cooper decided he wanted to get surgery on an injury that was bothering him since December.

"I was hurting," said Cooper.

Cooper underwent core muscle surgery in February with Dr. William Meyers. Meyers is based in Philadelphia and he performed the same surgery on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and safety Damar Hamlin.

Cooper is in his eighth week of rehab and says he feels good.

"I'm good, healing up real nice. Just ready to get the work in this off-season program and you know get better," said Cooper.

Cooper will be rehabbing as well as training regularly during the off-season program.

