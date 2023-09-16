Browns WR Amari Cooper questionable for Monday's game against Steelers with groin injury

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, a top target of quarterback Deshaun Watson, is in question for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a groin injury in practice Saturday afternoon.

Cooper was on the field during the open portion of practice but landed on the injury report once practice ended.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Cooper aggravated his groin during practice and had to head inside the building.

The team will monitor Cooper over the next 48 hours to see if he's able to play on Monday.

Meanwhile, safety Juan Thornhill and Siaki Ika are both dealing with injuries and are questionable for Monday. Ika is dealing with a foot injury that has him in a medical boot. Thornhill is working through a calf injury that sidelined him for Week 1.

