Browns WR Amari Cooper returns to practice ahead of playoff game against Texans

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to head south to take on the Houston Texans in the first game of Wild Card Weekend, and as they wrapped up their week of practice, they got some good news in the return of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper had been sidelined the past two games with a heel injury he sustained in his history-making outing against the Texans in Week 16.

Entering the week of practice before the Browns first-round playoff game, Cooper had been sidelined still, resting the heel injury on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fortunately, Cooper was able to return to the indoor field on Thursday—the last day of practice before the team departs for Texas.

Having Cooper back is a massive boost to the offense, which has thrived over the past several weeks thanks to his connection with quarterback Joe Flacco, and Flacco's other connections with guys like David Njoku and Jerome Ford.

As Cooper returns, another receiver remains sidelined. Rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman missed practice this week, remaining in concussion protocol after a big hit in the Week 18 matchup against the Bengals.

Tillman joined kicker Dustin Hopkins as players to miss the week with injury, Hopkins was deemed "unlikely" to play at the start of the week as he continues rehabbing a hamstring injury.

